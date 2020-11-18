GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,164 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

