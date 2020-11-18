GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 36.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 22.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of MET stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

