Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Guild in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Guild stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. Guild has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

In related news, insider Lisa Irene Klika sold 11,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $160,573.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,696.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Terry Lynn Schmidt sold 287,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $4,029,051.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,363,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,162,107.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,731,131 shares of company stock valued at $80,407,768.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

