Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

HROW stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $14,119,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Harrow Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harrow Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Harrow Health by 60.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harrow Health by 43.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

