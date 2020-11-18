HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick Sells 319 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,262.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

P. Martin Paslick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $584,580.36.

On Tuesday, October 27th, P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00.

Shares of HCA opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

