Head to Head Comparison: Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) versus Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Champions Oncology and Vericel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $32.12 million 4.90 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -72.76 Vericel $117.85 million 9.95 -$9.66 million $0.18 143.33

Champions Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vericel. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -3.60% -31.21% -6.93% Vericel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Champions Oncology and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 6 0 2.86

Champions Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.08%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Given Vericel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vericel beats Champions Oncology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.