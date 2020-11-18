Head-To-Head Comparison: Par Pacific (PARR) versus The Competition

Par Pacific (NYSE: PARR) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Par Pacific to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Par Pacific alerts:

93.0% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $5.40 billion $40.81 million 6.67 Par Pacific Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 7.13

Par Pacific’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Par Pacific and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific Competitors 2722 9989 13554 449 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 48.41%. Given Par Pacific’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -6.89% -11.40% -2.41% Par Pacific Competitors -99.44% 34.90% -1.30%

Volatility and Risk

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific’s peers have a beta of 2.03, indicating that their average stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Par Pacific peers beat Par Pacific on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. It operates 124 outlets under the Hele, 76, nomnom, Cenex, and Zip Trip brand names in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, and storage facilities and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves McChord Air Force Base in Washington. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.