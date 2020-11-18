Head to Head Review: Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) & MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Westbury Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 18.78% N/A N/A MainStreet Bancshares 17.17% 8.31% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Westbury Bancorp and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and MainStreet Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 1.65 $6.89 million N/A N/A MainStreet Bancshares $63.67 million 1.94 $13.95 million $1.69 9.69

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Westbury Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising car loans, term loans, credit cards, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides payment service and deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet account access, internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of seven branches located in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Clarendon, and Leesburg, Virginia, and one in branch in Washington, the District of Columbia; and provides automated teller machine transaction services at approximately 55,000 locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.