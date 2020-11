Head-To-Head Survey: Diginex (EQOS) and Its Competitors

Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS) is one of 158 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Diginex to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diginex and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex N/A -$840,000.00 -69.09 Diginex Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 8.24

Diginex’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44% Diginex Competitors -26.35% -42.77% -7.22%

Risk and Volatility

Diginex has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex’s peers have a beta of 0.01, indicating that their average stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Diginex and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 0 0 N/A Diginex Competitors 81 160 134 4 2.16

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Diginex’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diginex beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital assets financial services company, focuses on the provision of cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem products and services in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates through Markets, Solutions, and Asset Management divisions. The Markets division is building virtual currency exchanges and digital securities exchanges to facilitate the trading of virtual currencies, stablecoins, and digital securities; and Kelvin, a cold storage custody solution for bitcoin and ethereum based digital assets, as well as Helios, a warm storage custody solution. This division also offers trading desk and an over-the-counter facilitation desk; and investment banking advice and services to institutional clients on utilizing distributed ledger technology to raise capital using digital securities. The company Solutions division provides Diginex Access, a trading and risk management platform for digital assets; Diginex Trust, a self-configurable blockchain-enabled data management platform that allows users to securely store, share, and track sensitive documents with internal and external stakeholders; and eMin, a blockchain-based platform for storing labor contract information, as well as developing Diginex Passport, a digital KYC solution. The Asset Management division intends to offer regulated digital asset fund offerings for institutional and professional investors. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

