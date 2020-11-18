Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.13 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.9 million square feet of GLA, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

