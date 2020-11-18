Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $199.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.03 and a 200-day moving average of $191.16.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

