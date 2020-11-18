Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.42.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) stock opened at C$14.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$21.64.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

