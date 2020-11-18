Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Raised to $12.50 at Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $15.17.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

