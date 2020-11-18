Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Raised to $5.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.75 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $7.19 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $279.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 127.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

