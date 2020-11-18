Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $79,916,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -524.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.