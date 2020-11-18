Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -524.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

