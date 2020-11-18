Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) PT Raised to $44.00 at DA Davidson

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE HI opened at $36.11 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,803,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after purchasing an additional 337,132 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.