Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT stock opened at $103.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.09, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.