HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.89.

Get HMS alerts:

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that HMS will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 170.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after buying an additional 961,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HMS by 18,445.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 778,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in HMS in the second quarter worth approximately $19,724,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 400.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 723,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 578,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.