Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.54.

HZNP stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,063 shares of company stock worth $7,912,687 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $46,167,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

