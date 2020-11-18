Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 178.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Stephens boosted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

HUBB opened at $155.74 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,944 shares of company stock worth $7,756,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.