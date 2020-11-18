IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

IAC opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

