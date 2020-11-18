IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $6.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

