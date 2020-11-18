iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Stake Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.36% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

