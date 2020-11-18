Inari Medical, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $67.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.72. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 20.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,636,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

