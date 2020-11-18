Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 106,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 242,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.