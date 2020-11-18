Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Information Services Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on III. ValuEngine lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 501,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

