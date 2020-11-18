ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

ING Groep stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ING Groep by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ING Groep by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 97,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

