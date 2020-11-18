Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

INGR stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

