Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Raised to $8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.