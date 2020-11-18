Insider Buying: Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,879,738.28 in Stock

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 126,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Master Fund Lp Logos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 350,000 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00.

Shares of MGEN stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $34.05.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGEN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.