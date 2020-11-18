Insider Buying: MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Buys 700,000 Shares of Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Michael Stuart Klein bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $4,977,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Stuart Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Michael Stuart Klein acquired 741,000 shares of MultiPlan stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $4,890,600.00.

NYSE MPLN opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPLN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

