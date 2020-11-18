Insider Buying: Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) CEO Dale Richard Foster acquired 2,500 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,016.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WSTG opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend segments. The Lifeboat Distribution segment supplies technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators.

