Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $2,646,700.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

