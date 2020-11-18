Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,497,312.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,497,312.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $740,880.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $717,408.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $703,728.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

