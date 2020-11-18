Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Sells $3,788,394.80 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $3,788,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,918,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $199.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.20. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $214.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.52.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

