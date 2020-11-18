Insider Selling: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 898.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,312,000. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

