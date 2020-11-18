Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Sells 12,156 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $94.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Paychex by 39.9% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 668,577 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

