Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SPGI opened at $336.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

