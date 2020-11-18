Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $4,327,800.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PG opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

