Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Summer Street started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,365 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTLA opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.