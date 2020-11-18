International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in International Paper by 3.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 22.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 9.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.