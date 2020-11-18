Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after buying an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,234,000 after buying an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $749.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $723.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

