Investors Buy High Volume of 22nd Century Group Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,778 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 968 call options.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 421,151 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter.

XXII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

