Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 18,408 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,213% compared to the typical volume of 796 call options.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 212,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 23.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

