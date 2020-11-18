Investors Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,021 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,765 call options.

Shares of KIRK opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $165.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.86. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

