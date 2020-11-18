Investors Purchase Large Volume of SM Energy Call Options (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 651% compared to the typical daily volume of 499 call options.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

NYSE:SM opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SM Energy by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 362,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 564,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SM Energy by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,195 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

