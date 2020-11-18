iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

