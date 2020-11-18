Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

NYSE JBL opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $340,330. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

