Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,299,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $158.85 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

